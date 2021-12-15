Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looks Back at Pitching Decision he Apologized For

Over the course of the 162 game baseball season, there will always be questionable decisions made by every coaching staff and the Dodgers are no exception. But does anyone take responsibility for these mistakes? Recently, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was on the “Talkin Shop with Coach Ballgame and Coach (Chad) Chop” podcast, where he was asked if he ever had to apologize to a player. This is what he said:

“It was a game at home and it was a tie ball game. The book, the baseball book, says that you bring in your closer and our closer at the time was Kenley Jansen. I decided to go with another reliever to save Kenley for a different part of the lineup. We lost the game so I brought everyone in the clubhouse.”

He continued

“I said the game was on me. I made a decision that I felt was the best chance for us to win and that loss is on me. Then I gave the reason why I did it because I believe in the player that I put in at the top of the ninth. If things don’t make sense and they don’t work out, you better be ready to be accountable to the players.”

It's refreshing to hear someone own up to their mistakes and holding oneself accountable no doubt has contributed to the respect he's earned across the league. For all the criticisms of Roberts’ in-game choices during his tenure, not a soul in the world doubts his ability as a leader of players. Doc has the skill to lead a team as one cohesive unit and maintain a solid clubhouse culture. Players who have played for Dave rarely, if ever, have anything negative to say about him.

Late-game bullpen choices have been and will always be questioned by the media and fans alike. So much so, you would think that LA has had a bad few years. But they haven't. Remember, Doc left Julio in when the Dodgers needed him most and it paid off. They won the World Series because of Dave Roberts' pitching decision.