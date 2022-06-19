Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes Bold Claim About NL West

This should be fun.

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For the last few years, the National League West has been one of the most entertaining divisions to watch in all of baseball. With the Padres desperately trying to consistently compete at a high level, and the Giants seemingly getting back to their 2000s-ish form, the Dodgers have some great competition and fans should be thrilled as it is only going to get better from here.

The Dodgers, along with those other two teams, have already given fans a show at every match-up, so it's no surprise that when Dodger manager, Dave Roberts, joined MLB Network and spoke about the NL West, he called it even better than the AL East.

”I just don’t see a division that’s better than us. You can talk about the AL East, but top to bottom, every night we’re playing within the division it’s a battle to win a baseball game.”

While the AL East definitely features some very good teams, the NL West has 3 potential playoff teams this year, much like the last few seasons. Which is pretty unheard of.

So, while we don’t usually like to give the Padres and the Giants too much credit, realistically, they are both fantastic ball clubs whose front offices, much like the Dodgers, have been able to build teams with enough depth to compete every year. And with all the long-term contracts signed, it would seem as though the next ten years are gonna be pretty fun to watch.

