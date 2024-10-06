Dodgers' Dave Roberts Matches Tommy Lasorda With Insane Accomplishment
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has won his way into fans' hearts due to his massive success with the team and his ability to connect with players and fans alike.
Now, Roberts has further cemented his legacy by tying legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda with the most division titles in the franchise. Both managers have taken first place in the National League West eight times.
While Roberts is proud of the honor, he quickly turned the attention to Lasorda, humbled to be named alongside him.
"Tommy's looking down on us, and I hope he's smiling, not yelling at me," Roberts said, per Eric Stephen of SB Nation. "Any time you can be in the same conversation as Tommy Lasorda, you're doing something right."
Lasorda is definitely some good company to be in. He began his baseball career as a pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1954-1955 and the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. He would pitch in 26 games, recording a 6.48 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
However, Lasorda would become a legend when he rejoined the Dodgers in Los Angeles as a coach in 1973, then a manager in 1976. He would hold onto the position for 20 years.
In that time, Lasorda would lead the Dodgers to two World Series victories in 1981 and 1988. Additionally, he was named National League Manager of the Year in 1983 and 1988.
As a manager, Lasorda had a 1,599-1,439 win-loss record. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
Roberts has also had an impressive career in Major League Baseball. His playing career lasted much longer than Lasorda's, playing outfield for five teams across nine seasons as an outfielder. This includes the Dodgers from 2002-2004 and the Boston Red Sox in the latter half of 2004 when he won his first World Series.
In his playing career, Roberts maintained a .266 batting average with 23 home runs, 213 RBI, and 243 stolen bases.
Like Lasorda, Roberts soon transitioned into a coaching role with the San Diego Padres from 2011-2015. In the last year, he also spent one game as the Padres' interim manager.
In 2016, Roberts signed a contract with the Dodgers and has remained their manager ever since. In that time, he has taken Los Angeles to three World Series, winning one in 2020. He was also named NL Manager of the Year in 2016.
As the Dodgers manager, Roberts has an 851-506 win-loss record. While his contract is set to go up in 2025, it's unlikely that he'll be going anywhere.
