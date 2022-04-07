Dodgers: Dave Roberts Must Really Think LA is Taking the World Series

The Dodgers will get their season started in Colorado this weekend. With so much anticipation surrounding this powerhouse lineup, it really feels like anything short of a World Series win will be a bust. And it sounds like that is the exact way that Dave Roberts is thinking about it.

Doc had previously guaranteed that the Dodgers were going to take home a title this year on the Dan Patrick Show. That sparked a lot of comments from opposing fanbases, and even players from other teams. That includes Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

This week, Doc was asked if he regretted making that bold statement on live television. But the Dodgers skipper doubled down, and it's exactly what you want to hear from the guy leading your team.

“No. Shouldn’t that be my take? Here’s my thing. For me to put it out there and believe this is what’s going to happen, I think is very powerful. It raises the bar for myself and everyone that’s part of the Dodgers. And I think in life, in anything, when you give yourself an out there’s an easy exit. I think for me, knowing this team, this organization, I feel for me to put myself out there and put my team out there and say, ‘I guarantee we’re going to be the last team standing,’ I don’t want to walk it back.”

As of right now, the Dodgers are projected to finish with the best record in all of baseball by PECOTA. But those projections mean nothing if they are unable to put all of the parts that they have together and make them work.

There are a lot of expectations on the Dodgers and on Dave Roberts this year. It's up to them to get the job done.