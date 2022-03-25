Dodgers: Dave Roberts Names Opening Day Starter

Baseball fans love trivia and one of easiest questions of all, was naming who was the Dodgers opening day starter for the last decade. For nine of the last 11 seasons, it's been none other than Clayton Kershaw.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has played it close to the vest for much of this week as far as naming an Opening Day starter. For years, Doc has seemingly enjoyed keeping media and the fans in the dark for a bit on the subject.

On Thursday, Doc revealed who will get the ball for the Dodgers first game of the season on April 8th in Denver. Walker Buehler has earned the nod as Opening Day starter for the first time in his career.

Buehler getting the ball continues a season of change for the Dodgers. Corey Seager is gone. Kenley Jansen is gone, and Buehler, not Kershaw, will be starting Opening Day.

AM570's David Vassegh was one of the first to report the big news.

The way the schedule lays out, it's likely that Buehler will also be on the mound for the Dodgers home opener on April 14th as well.

However, it wouldn't be unlike the Dodgers to jockey some things around, piggy-back some starts, and leverage the new 28 man roster rule to setup Kershaw for what could be his final home opener at Dodger Stadium.

That is of course, if Buehler is on board with the idea since it could be construed as a slap in the face for getting the season opener, but not the home opener.

Either way, regular season baseball is coming.

It's a beautiful thing.