Dodgers: Dave Roberts Not Convinced The Lockout Will End Soon

This was supposed to be the week that MLB started their Spring Training camps. Instead, the league and the Player's Union are deep into conversations about a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, and it doesn't sound like they've made a whole lot of progress.

And Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had some things to say about the lockout, and they were encouraging. Former play-by-play man Ross Porter said yesterday that Doc is not optimistic about Spring Training starting in a timely manner, and that could be bad for the start of the season.

“Just talked with Dave Roberts. He thinks the lockout will continue for a while and agrees with me that both sides are trying to improve their images in public relations.”

We all knew it was coming at some point. MLB and the MLBPA have shifted their strategies to include the public in their fight, and it's starting to get a little bit awkward. The league recently requested a federal mediation in discussions, believing that it would expedite the process.

Instead, the MLBPA declined the request and players went off online. Many called it a PR stunt that was falsely painted to be a good faith offer to the players. The MLBPA continues to contend that a deal can be done with two parties.

As for Doc, he still cannot communicate with his Dodgers players. He spoke recently about it being difficult to not be able to talk to any of them. After all, that's what Doc is best at, establishing strong relationships with his players.

Count him among the many Dodgers and baseball fans hoping for a resolution soon.