Dodgers' Dave Roberts Praises Starter Gavin Stone For Consistent Outings This Season
Another day, another solid start for Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hand pitcher Gavin Stone. Stone has been one of the many bright spots in the Dodgers rotation, taking advantage of his opportunity.
The 25-year-old has found his groove in the league, and he's turning in some quality starts for the Dodgers and skipper Dave Roberts. Roberts told the media, including The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett, that he couldn't help but praise the young right-hander, saying he's loved how consistent the fifth-round pick has been after his Friday start against the Kansa City Royals.
"He's been consistent," Roberts said. "I think with Gavin, I've got all the trust in the world in him that he can make a pitch when he needs to, get back after a tough inning and keep us in the ballgame – which he did – save the bullpen, which it seems he does every time he takes the baseball."
While it wasn't his best start of the season, Stone gave a quality start, coming up with no decision. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three on 94 pitches and seven innings.
Stone's three-game winning streak came to an end, but more importantly, the Dodgers came out on top. The right-hander has never been better, as his outing on Friday was the fourth time in his 13 starts that he's given up three or more runs.
The 25-year-old now sits with a 3.01 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP in 74.2 innings and 13 starts. Stone is showing why he was a top prospect and is proving he can soon be the ace of this rotation alongside Tyler Glanow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani.