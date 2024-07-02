Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Timeline For Joe Kelly To Return
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher and fan favorite Joe Kelly has now been out for nearly two months with a posterior strain in his shoulder. The 36-year-old right hander was placed on the 60-day injured list in early May, and last played on May 5 during the Dodgers' 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shed some light on when Kelly is expected to return, which is unfortunately not soon. Kelly will not be back until at least after the All-Star break, which takes place in the middle of July. He'll also need a rehab assignment before returning to the team, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
When healthy this season, Kelly appeared in 15 games, posting 14 strikeouts and a 4.73 ERA. His ERA is up from last season, when he had a 1.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 appearances. Overall in his career, Kelly has a 3.96 ERA. He is in his second straight season with the Dodgers and his fifth total year with the team after previously playing for them from 2019-21. He was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox along with Lance Lynn.
Kelly is one of several injuries the Dodgers have among their bullpen and relief pitchers. The Dodgers have also dealt with injuries to Ryan Brasier, Evan Phillips, Michael Grove, and Brusdar Graterol. Phillips has returned, but the other three remain out along with Kelly. In addition to their relievers, the Dodgers are also dealing with injuries to starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler. Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin are other starters on the 60-day IL.