Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reacts to Clayton Kershaw's Vintage Performance vs Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts applauded starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw's lights-out performance against the San Francisco Giants Saturday evening.
“I just thought he mixed well,” Roberts said. “I thought his fastball to the glove side was good. I thought he used the curveball well. I thought he and (catcher Will Smith) sequenced well to work the front-to-back game, which I think gave a little bit more margin for the slider. And it might not have been as good as the last one, but that’s pitching. You’re not going to have your A stuff all the time. But how do you navigate hitters when you don’t? And I think today, the curveball, the fastball, glove-side, played.”
Kershaw threw just 81 pitches through seven shutout innings in the Dodgers' 11-5 win, striking out five and walking one batter in his longest outing this season. Kike Hernandez took the mound in the ninth inning and allowed all five of the Giants' runs before reliever Anthony Banda came in to close the game out.
Kershaw has bounced back from a suboptimal start to June, where he allowed five runs through 4.2 innings against the New York Mets, recording back-to-back wins and only allowing one run through 12 innings pitched.
The veteran has had a couple of rough outings this season, but his ERA is consistently dropping with every game. He carried a 5.17 ERA after his last performance against the Mets, and has dropped it to 3.25 after two stellar performances on the mound.
The three-time NL Cy Young award winner provided a much needed boost to a depleted Dodgers pitching staff. The Dodgers currently have 14 injured players on their 40-man roster, all of whom are pitchers. Last season's World Series champions have used the most pitchers in MLB this season, with 27.
The Dodgers reclaimed sole possession of first place after their win against the Giants Saturday, and will look to tighten their grip on the NL West in the rubber match Sunday. Dustin May will take the mound for a 4:10 p.m. PT first pitch.
