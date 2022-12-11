Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News

Cody Bellinger has found his new home in Chicago
The Dodgers were could no longer afford to wait on Cody Bellinger. The days of his former MVP self seemed long gone despite being just 26 years old and the Dodgers were ready to move in a new direction.

While Bellinger's signing called for a new replacement in centerfield, the need has yet to be addressed. Instead, the Dodgers have even bigger question marks while Bellinger takes a bet on himself in hopes to reset the market. 

Bellinger's glory days will surely be missed by Dodgers fans all over the world. Among the fans, Dave Roberts hopes for the best of Bellinger but now is time to re-shift focus into the season that lies ahead (via Dodgers Nation).

We're going to adjust. I just learned of this Cody situation. And I'm excited for Cody. He was very good for me. He was a very good Dodger. He grew a lot.

Even with him no longer on the team, it's safe to assume everyone in the clubhouse wishes only the best for Bellnger.

And I wish him well. And I'm very grateful to be able to manage him for six years.

Now all that's left for the team is to look ahead. The centerfield market has been getting more shallow by the way with Kevin Kiermaier being the latest free agent off the market. 

Who can the Dodgers turn to for help in centerfield? There's still plenty of time to make moves, but it seems with all other teams staying on high alert and the Dodgers staying put this off-season is turning ugly quicker than intended. 

