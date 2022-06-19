The Dodgers suffered a painful loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night thanks to an anemic offense and a missing Mookie Betts. Of course, having Betts in the lineup doesn't equal a win for Los Angeles, but it would've boosted their odds. The former AL MVP was a last-minute scratch due to a right rib contusion.

The cause of such an injury was actually the result of an in-game collision between himself and centerfielder Cody Bellinger during a win over the Angels this past week.

Both Bellinger and Betts stayed in the game following the collision. However, Dave Roberts revealed that Betts is considered day-to-day and received a CT scan on his ribs before Saturday's game. He already received x-rays which showed no serious injury at all.

With the way things are playing out right now, it isn't ideal for one of the Dodgers' stars to be missing time, especially is that star is Betts. Mookie is the fire starter at the top of the lineup. When he goes, the whole team goes. Despite Betts not being off to the greatest starts this month, he's having an MVP-caliber year so far.

To replace him at the top, the Dodgers pushed Trea Turner to the leadoff spot and slotted Eddy Alvarez in right field to start Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. He also missed Saturday's game against the Guardians as well. However, the Dodgers were able to scrape together enough run support to cover up his absence from the lineup.