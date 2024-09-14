Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sent Strong Message to Landon Knack Following Poor Outing vs Atlanta
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack made the worst major league start of his young career on Friday. Starting against the Atlanta Braves, Knack gave up seven hits, five earned runs, and two walks while only striking out. He pitched just two innings before he was pulled. Thanks to the head start from Knack, the Braves went on to win 6-2.
After giving up one hit in the first inning, Knack allowed four during the second inning before he left the game. He did not pitch with his usual command, resulting in a disappointing start for the rookie.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not intend to harp on Knack's performance with him, but instead turn the page and move.
“My message to Landon on the bench was – it happened,” Roberts said, via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register. “He’s had nothing but good outings for us. This was a bad one. Let’s wash it and move on. Overall, his whole body of work for us has been fantastic and it’s just one of those nights where the command wasn’t where it’s been.”
Despite his rough start, Roberts said that Friday's start will not impact any potential opportunities this season or in the playoffs.
“I look forward to his next start," Roberts said. "I don’t think as far as the postseason or any outings going forward, this is affected.”
This start truly was uncharacteristic for Knack, who typically has filled in for the Dodgers successfully at any point this season since making his MLB debut on April 17. Through 10 starts this season, Knack had only given up three earned runs or more twice and had never given up five earned runs. He has also pitched at least four innings in every other start for the Dodgers.
Knack also was coming off one of his better starts of the year the week prior. During that start, Knack tied his career-high of six innings pitched, and also threw a career-high eight strikeouts.
As Roberts said, this start alone should not lessen Knack's opportunities at the mound for the rest of the season. Nearly every Dodgers pitcher and starter has had a bad outing this season. Unless Knack follows up this start with another poor one, he remains a reliable starter for Los Angeles amid an injury-riddled rotation.