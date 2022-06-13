Dodgers: Dave Roberts Slams Players During Disappointing Weekend

The Dodgers laid an egg this weekend in San Francisco. Los Angeles lost all three games during their first trip to Oracle Park this season, despite the fact that they had plenty of opportunities to score. Besides Friday night's 7-2 loss, the LA pitching staff did their part, the position players did not.

On Saturday, the Dodgers left 14 runners on base. As a team, they went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and had more than just one batter chase strike three with the bases juiced. It was very, very out of character for a LA team that in recent years has built its brand on timely hitting.

Manager Dave Roberts was clearly frustrated about his team's performance when he spoke with the media before Sunday's game. The normally even-keeled Roberts was downright chippy (quotes via MLB.com's Juan Toribio).

“People get caught up in their own individual paths, but the whole focusing on just winning a game and doing whatever it takes to win that day, we have to get back to that mindset.”

Roberts was then asked if he thought the players were too focused on their own at-bats and not the overall team.

“I don’t know that answer, but I need to find that out because it’s getting more clear that we’re not doing enough to win baseball games. We’re too talented.”

That message didn't sink in, at least not immediately. On Sunday, the Dodgers got shutout and left nine on base in a 2-0 loss to cap off a sweep for the Giants. To add insult to injury, they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Odds are, Roberts will have some more words for his Dodgers team before they take the field on Tuesday against the Angels.