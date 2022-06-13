Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Slams Players During Disappointing Weekend

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Slams Players During Disappointing Weekend

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was none-too-thrilled with his team's performance this weekend, especially the position players.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was none-too-thrilled with his team's performance this weekend, especially the position players.

The Dodgers laid an egg this weekend in San Francisco. Los Angeles lost all three games during their first trip to Oracle Park this season, despite the fact that they had plenty of opportunities to score. Besides Friday night's 7-2 loss, the LA pitching staff did their part, the position players did not. 

On Saturday, the Dodgers left 14 runners on base. As a team, they went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and had more than just one batter chase strike three with the bases juiced. It was very, very out of character for a LA team that in recent years has built its brand on timely hitting. 

Manager Dave Roberts was clearly frustrated about his team's performance when he spoke with the media before Sunday's game. The normally even-keeled Roberts was downright chippy (quotes via MLB.com's Juan Toribio).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“People get caught up in their own individual paths, but the whole focusing on just winning a game and doing whatever it takes to win that day, we have to get back to that mindset.”

Roberts was then asked if he thought the players were too focused on their own at-bats and not the overall team.

“I don’t know that answer, but I need to find that out because it’s getting more clear that we’re not doing enough to win baseball games. We’re too talented.”

That message didn't sink in, at least not immediately. On Sunday, the Dodgers got shutout and left nine on base in a 2-0 loss to cap off a sweep for the Giants. To add insult to injury, they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. 

Odds are, Roberts will have some more words for his Dodgers team before they take the field on Tuesday against the Angels. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18527974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bryce Harper Talks Trea Turner's Future in Free Agency

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18437989_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Onetime LA Prospect Boasts Eye-Popping Statistic with Houston

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_16871128_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL MVP Candidate Thinks Albert Pujols Is Being Respected

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Dave roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Missed Challenge Opportunity on Crucial Play Against Giants

By Daniel Palma20 hours ago
USATSI_17955112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former All-Star Plate Winning Run in Wild MiLB Game

By Staff WriterJun 12, 2022
USATSI_13019501_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: MLB Insider Foreshadows Busy Trade Deadline for LA

By Staff WriterJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace Lands on the Injured List with Concerning Injury

By Staff WriterJun 12, 2022
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Max Muncy Feels Moment with Chicago Manager Sparked Him

By Staff WriterJun 12, 2022