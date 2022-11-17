Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks About LA Having a Target on Their Backs

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about how his team's success has made them the team everyone else wants to beat.

The Dodgers have won 366 games in the last four seasons, a number that would be excellent even if we didn't account for the 2020 season only being 60 games long. Their .670 winning percentage over the past three seasons is a 109-win pace, and to do that over four years is remarkable and ridiculous.

Because of that sustained success, every team the Los Angeles plays brings their A-game every day. As Ric Flair said, "To be the best, whoooo, you've got to beat the best!" Each L.A. opponent understands that and plays accordingly.

On MLB Network on Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about the mindset his team has, knowing everyone wants nothing more than to take them down.

“It’s been a process. As far as managing expectations, managing, as you say, the bullseye. And it’s more just turning our focus internally. We have a slogan about, ‘Just win a baseball game,’ ‘Just win today.’ So regardless of expectations, a bad game, a good game, I think that when you focus on each other and trying to play good baseball, it sort of minimizes it and drowns out those expectations.

"But when you wear that Dodger uniform, you’re either going to love us or hate us. And I’ve already kind of reconciled that.”

We definitely saw the results of that focus during the regular season, when the Dodgers were able to stay balanced and play their game regardless of opponent. It all fell apart in the NLDS, but it's tough to say whether that was an approach thing or simply a slump coming at the worst possible time.

