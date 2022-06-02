Dodgers: Dave Roberts Tips His Cap to the 'Better' Team After LA Gets Swept

Fresh off of a sweeping the Diamondbacks in Arizona last week, the Dodgers were involved in an unfortunate role reversal at Dodger Stadium this week. The visiting Pirates took all three games against LA. Including, a 8-4 win last night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave plenty of credit to a Pittsburgh team that lost 101 games last year, but came into LA and took it to the heralded Dodgers (quotes via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register).

“These guys played their tails off against us. I thought they outpitched us. Situationally, offensively – they were better than us. They made big plays on the defensive side that flipped innings and game situations so you’ve got to give them credit. I thought they did a great job. They really did. They were better than us all series. The results don’t lie. "

The Dodgers, who have the only triple-digit positive run differential in baseball, are 1-5 against the Pirates this year.

Mookie Betts also commented on how the confounding results of the season series against the Pirates.

“I don’t know, man. They’re still a big-league club. Those guys over there are playing baseball the same way we are. … We just didn’t play well and they did.”

LA made a series of uncharacteristic gaffes during the series and the habit was front and center on Wednesday. Kevin Pillar was picked off trying to take third base on a ground ball. Later in the game, Chris Taylor was also tagged out trying to go first to third.

Gavin Lux was cut down at the plate in the seventh after hesitating on tagging up from third for a inning-ending double play.