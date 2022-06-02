Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Tips His Cap to the 'Better' Team After LA Gets Swept

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Tips His Cap to the 'Better' Team After LA Gets Swept

The Dodgers lost three-in-a-row to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Dodgers lost three-in-a-row to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fresh off of a sweeping the Diamondbacks in Arizona last week, the Dodgers were involved in an unfortunate role reversal at Dodger Stadium this week. The visiting Pirates took all three games against LA. Including, a 8-4 win last night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave plenty of credit to a Pittsburgh team that lost 101 games last year, but came into LA and took it to the heralded Dodgers (quotes via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register).

“These guys played their tails off against us. I thought they outpitched us. Situationally, offensively – they were better than us. They made big plays on the defensive side that flipped innings and game situations so you’ve got to give them credit. I thought they did a great job. They really did. They were better than us all series. The results don’t lie. "

The Dodgers, who have the only triple-digit positive run differential in baseball, are 1-5 against the Pirates this year. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mookie Betts also commented on how the confounding results of the season series against the Pirates. 

“I don’t know, man. They’re still a big-league club. Those guys over there are playing baseball the same way we are. … We just didn’t play well and they did.”

LA made a series of uncharacteristic gaffes during the series and the habit was front and center on Wednesday. Kevin Pillar was picked off trying to take third base on a ground ball. Later in the game, Chris Taylor was also tagged out trying to go first to third. 

Gavin Lux was cut down at the plate in the seventh after hesitating on tagging up from third for a inning-ending double play. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18389649_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Set for Big Test Today on His Road to Recovery

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18403227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Outfielder Attempt the Catch of the Year

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18403156_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bettor Lost Six-Figure Wager on LA in Tuesday Night's Loss

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Dethrone Blood Rivals for Top Spot in MLB Power Rankings

By Staff WriterJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17976121_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Trending Closer to Return

By Staff WriterMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18397509_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Logs an Unfortunate First in His LA Career

By Staff WriterMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18388496_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Journeyman Pitcher Boasts Impressive Streak as LA Starter

By Staff WriterMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18345614_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Pair of MVPs Quickly Developing Chemistry

By Staff WriterMay 31, 2022