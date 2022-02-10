Dodgers: Dave Roberts Unbothered by Contract Situation

Baseball player contracts are often discussed and they should be. There's never been a more interesting time in baseball when it comes to roster economics. That being said, contracts for managers sometimes aren't front and center. That even holds true for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

This coming season is Roberts' last year on his current deal with LA.

Roberts however, isn't overly concerned with the fact that he hasn't received an extension yet.

When asked about the status of a potential by The Athletic's Andrew McCullough, Roberts simply responded:

"It'll get done, it'll get done."

Dodgers fans have plenty of opinions about whether or not Roberts is a top shelf manager. Objectively, Roberts has helped steer LA to three World Series appearances, five trips to the NLCS, and six consecutive divisional titles in his seven years at the helm.

He also owns the best regular season winning percentage in the live ball era (.622).

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman certainly deserves credit as well. He's perennial provided Roberts with some of the best rosters in MLB.

Talent is prerequisite for winning. So is having a manager who can put that talent in the best position to win.

At the very least, Roberts deserves a multi-year contract from Friedman and the Dodgers.

Is he the greatest manager ever?

Probably not.

Is he the best manager for this Dodgers for the present and the future?

Absolutely.

Based on his comments, Roberts isn't at all worried about whether or not he'll stay on the Dodgers dugout stoop in the coming years.