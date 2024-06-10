Dodgers' Dave Roberts Unsure If Bobby Miller Will Make Another Rehab Start
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller could return to the big league club sooner than expected. The right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since April 10 with some shoulder discomfort.
On Saturday, manager Dave Roberts gave reporters an update regarding Miller: He isn't sure if the pitcher will make another rehab start.
Initially, the injury didn't seem serious, but it’s been nearly two months since. Miller has been steadily building back up his stamina in rehab starts, making his third with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He went four innings and threw 85 pitches.
Miller allowed two runs (one earned) on four singles and two walks. He completed four innings and started the fifth for his deepest rehab start to date.
Roberts hinted that this could be Miller’s last rehab start, so Miller could make his Dodgers return as early as next week. When he does return, there will be questions regarding the starting rotation.
Considering how their starters have been pitching, it is most likely the Dodgers will deploy a six-man rotation — which is what they have doing for most of this season, using spot starters, bullpen games and off-days to provide an extra day's rest. Having Miller back will save the bullpen for relief appearances only.