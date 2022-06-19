Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Won't Bench Two-Time All-Star Despite Frigid Hitting

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Won't Bench Two-Time All-Star Despite Frigid Hitting

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't going to bench Max Muncy even though he still hasn't been hitting.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't going to bench Max Muncy even though he still hasn't been hitting.

Max Muncy still has yet to get it going at the plate this season. Muncy went to the injured list with elbow soreness in late May, and completed a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers lineup. The hope was Muncy would come back looking like his All-Star self, but that hasn't been the case.

Since he came back on June 9th, Muncy is batting just .192 and has a .710 OPS. His only home run in that span was has been his infamous long ball against the Chicago White Sox. 

Even though he hasn't been racking up extra-base hits, or hits for that matter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this week that he's not going to bench Muncy on "arbitrary" days off to help Max get himself right. From what it sounds like, Muncy is going to be in the lineup everyday (quotes via The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think that he’s physically fine, emotionally fine. There will be some days – a day or two (off) in that stretch of (19) in a row. He’s built to play every day so I don’t think I need to find arbitrary days to sit him, especially if he’s swinging the bat well.”

Now to be fair to Roberts, the Dodgers don't have a big bat waiting on the bench. Edwin Ríos is out with a hamstring injury so Muncy will just have to keep grinding.

“Freddie and Max, to me, (are) prominent guys in the lineup from that side of the batter’s box. When Max is good it makes everyone’s job easier.” 

Max MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) with outfielder Mookie Betts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Doc Reveals the Reason for Mookie's Absence from the Lineup

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18544106_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Legendary Rapper Loves LA MVP Using His Track for Walk Up Song

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes Bold Claim About NL West

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: MLB Rule Change Could Have Massive Affect on LA

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18557489
News

MLB News: Watch the Contreras Brothers Share Field for the First Time

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
Oct 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Watch Former Gold Glover Clayton Kershaw Make an Outstanding Play

By Adam Salcido21 hours ago
USATSI_18466888_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18555164_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React To Yet Another Extra-Innings Loss

By Staff WriterJun 18, 2022