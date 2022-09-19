Skip to main content
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report

Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report

The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not

It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt."

Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to publish a graphic announcing the retirement of Price. 

However, just a few hours after that was announced The Athletic’s own Fabian Ardaya shut that news down real quick.

 Talk about not checking with your sources. A quite embarrassing move made by Nightengale and Fox Sports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Price has been on the injured list since the beginning of the month suffering a wrist injury. However, he is getting better and is set to return to the Boys in Blue and be ready to contribute to a Dodgers’ postseason run.

Before his IL stint, the 37-year-old was looking real good in the relief role he’s been accustomed to in his time in LA. in 38 appearances, he’s posted a 2.58 ERA (164 ERA+) and a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The 5-time All-Star has built quite a career for himself, winning the 2012 Cy Young award, posting a career 3.32 ERA, over two thousand strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP, and 157 total wins in his 14 year career.

Prince has contributed to the likes of the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox,and of course the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tennessee native has an estimated 40.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Price has had a long and successful career in the league so whatever he decides to do, I'm sure it'll be the best for him and his family. Hopefully, he comes back looking better than ever and helps propel the Dodgers to another World Series victory, whether it is his last season or not. 

David PriceLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18681066_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Can Late Surge By Julio Urias Notch Him a Cy Young?

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18896672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19049193_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Reacts to 100-Win Milestone Set by 2022 Team

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18689943_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Set for Rehab Assignment

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18573536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18879704_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Impressed by What Freddie Freeman Has Brought to LA

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19047436_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Contemplates Over Rest Vs. Rust Approach Leading Up to October

By Kristilyn Hetherington