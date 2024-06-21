Dodgers' Decision to Rest Teoscar Hernández Came at Inopportune Time
In the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lifted outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and subbed Chris Taylor. At the time, the Dodgers were leading 6-4.
The Rockies roared back to win 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth.
Hernández is one of two Dodgers players who have started every game this season and Roberts was looking for a time to "get him off his feet." It just so happened to be after he grounded out in the seventh.
“Coming into this series, I was considering giving him a day off,” Roberts said, mindful of the mile-high altitude at the Rockies’ home ballpark.
While Roberts thought the final two-and-a-half innings would be enough of a rest, the Dodgers saw their lead evaporate quickly and needed to win Thursday to secure the series. Taylor lined out in the top of the ninth inning in his lone at-bat.
“I felt like having CT out there to give Teo a few innings off his feet could be beneficial going into a day game [on Thursday],” Roberts said, noting that now, Hernández “could help us win a game tomorrow."
Hernández and Taylor made Roberts look like a genius on Thursday. The Dodgers won 5-3 while Hernández was 3-for-5 with a run scored and Taylor was 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.