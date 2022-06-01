Skip to main content
Dodgers Dethrone Blood Rivals for Top Spot in MLB Power Rankings

The Dodgers knock off the Yankees for the top spot in MLB.com's power rankings.

The Dodgers had themselves a fruitful ten-game road trip. The Blue Crew took 4 of 6 games from the Phillies and Nationals and then, capped off the road trip with their second sweep of the Diamondbacks in as many weeks. An 8-2 record for an extended road trip is nothing to sneer at, and MLB.com, for one, isn't overlooking LA's road romp.

In the most recent edition of MLB Power Rankings, the Dodgers earned the top spot. The week prior, the Dodgers were ranked second behind the New York Yankees.

Entering play on Monday, the Dodger had won 13 of 15 thanks to a standout pitching staff and an offense that piled up 93 runs in that span. All told, it produced an eye-popping run differential of +50. 

A big driving force behind some big offensive nights has been Mookie Betts. In the month of May, Mookie Betts hit 12 home runs, ten doubles, and recorded 27 RBI. His 12 long balls in the month of May tied Hall-of-Famer catcher Roy Campanella for the the Dodgers record.

For those that enjoy more new-age stats, Betts registered an other-worldly wRC+ of 228 and a 1.192 OPS. Only the Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt had a higher wRC+ (255) in the month of May among qualified hitters. 

Despite high praise from MLB.com and their triple-digit positive run differential, the Dodgers have now dropped two-straight at home to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They'll look to salvage the final game of the series today with Mitch White on the mound.

First pitch is set for 5:10PM PDT.

