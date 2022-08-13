Dodgers: Doc Not Worried Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Will Affect Him In Post Season

This year, Dodgers pitcher, Tony Gonsolin, has been a real workhorse for the starting rotation and with each inning pitched, he sets a new MLB career high for himself. Of course, that is the case with every pitcher so Manager Dave Roberts doesn't feel there is a need for concern.

On Friday, Gonsolin carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning leaving the game with just one earned run in 6.2 IP. In total, he has pitched 116.1 innings this year surpassing his 2021 career-high of 55.2 and coming up on his minor-league high of 128 innings in 2018.

This may sound familiar since last year, LA was in a similar situation with Julio Urías and Walker Buehler. Both had MLB career highs in innings pitched and both "ran out of gas" in the postseason.

But according to The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett, Doc doesn’t think that will be the case this time around.

“Tony has the blinders on right now. He knows where he’s at. He knows this is uncharted territory. But he’s doing everything he can to stay strong and healthy. … I want him to go as hard as he can as long as he can.”

Roberts thinks Gonsolin’s preparation, mentality, and 28-year-old arm are up to a heavy regular season workload as well as what will be asked of him in post.

“I think so. I don’t see why not. I’m sure he’s not the only guy in postseason history that’s surpassed their previous innings totals. I know there’s going to be adrenaline built in. He’s in the prime of his career. He’s taking care of himself. So I don’t see why we can’t keep this going.”

MLB superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended by MLB for testing positive for a foreign substance.

Hopefully, Doc is right and Gonsolin stays locked in because the Dodgers are going to need him down the stretch.