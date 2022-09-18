Dodgers: Doc Reacts to 100-Win Milestone Set by 2022 Team

100 wins in 144 games. Now that's truly remarkable.

It's the fastest it's been done in the MLB since 2001 when the Mariners accomplished it in 140 games.

With 18 games to go, the Dodgers are also on pace to crush their franchise record set in 2019 and 2021 of 106 wins in the regular season.

Here is a breakdown of all the team's head-to-head matches so far this season, clearly dominated by blue.

After the 7-2 win over at Dodger Stadium North, Doc shared a few of his thoughts on the impressive feat with OC Register's Bill Plunkett:

"It just speaks to the level of consistency. Every team goes through adversities. But to have a consistent level of play to win 100 games to this point is quite the accomplishment,”

In his past 7 seasons as Dodgers head skipper, the team has joined the 100-win club four times. Not only that, but they have had a winning percentage of 55% and above in all their years with Roberts.

Debate all you want about Doc's management style but clearly, something is working for him in Los Angeles. He added:

"To win 100 games, you’ve got to do a lot of things right over the course of a long season. That’s kind of the bar, the standard we have. That’s what I’m most proud of. Where you get to is winning 100 games.

The Dodgers have in fact dominated all season long proving to be one of the best teams in franchise history.

After Saturday’s win against the Giants, the Dodgers lead the league in runs scored (5.42 per game) and team ERA (2.81). They also have a plus-328 run differential.

With a playoff berth and the NL West Division title already clinched in mid-September, the team is just inching closer and closer to that World Series title as long as they can stay healthy.