Dodgers: Doc Refuses to Back Off From Championship Guarantee

Back in March, on the Dan Patrick Show, manager Dave Roberts had a prediction that LA was going to take home their second championship in three years. Last week, in an interview on The Show, Roberts stood by his championship guarantee but did remind everyone of the exception in his original statement.

“I’m not going to go back on that comment. That’s the standard that we set for ourselves and there’s not a person that doesn’t feel that way, expect that from our ball club. The caveat was keeping our pitching healthy. To that statement, I did mean it. Pitching wins championships.”

Thus far, the Dodgers' pitching has had problems. Walker Buehler is on the 60-day IL with a flexor tendon strain, Clayton Kershaw missed several weeks due to his back, and newcomer, Andrew Heaney, has made just three starts due to a shoulder injury. While reliever Blake Treinen has been out since April with a shoulder injury as well.

But despite all the bad, the Dodgers staff still ranks third in ERA (2.96) and second in WHIP (1.10) through Monday. Thanks to guys like Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, and Julio Urías, rising to the occasion, the rotation has a 2.69 ERA. The best in the game.

Other options that should be returning soon are Dustin May and the aforementioned Treinen. Danny Duffy could be available sometime soon after the All-Star break.

Andrew Friedman is always looking to make this team better. So don't rule out a trade for a pitcher or two before the trade deadline on August 2nd.