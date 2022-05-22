Skip to main content
Dodgers: Doc Tips His Hand with How He'll Deploy a Pair of All-Star Hitters

Dave Roberts outlined how he'll use Max Muncy and Justin Turner on the lineup card moving forward.

The universal DH is here to stay in the National League. After the league utilized the rule during the truncated 2020 season, it was included in the CBA that was ratified this past March. Of course, every team's offense benefits from the rule, but it's opened up a wealth of lineup combinations for the loaded Dodgers.

LA's lineup card typically features All-Stars up and down the batting order and the DH has allowed the team to insert offensively-minded players into the order while simultaneously keeping them off their feet. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is fully aware of the fact that veteran Justin Turner is the ideal candidate to be the team's primary DH (quotes via The LA Times' Jack Harris).

Turner struggled in the early going, but he's really heated up as of late. Entering play on Saturday, Turner owns a .956 OPS in his last ten games. 

Based on his age (37), using Turner as the DH as often as possible is a logical move for the Dodgers. The Dodgers captain isn't what he used to be at the hot corner and with a history of hamstring injuries, keeping him off the field could be beneficial come October.

Max Muncy, the Dodgers new regular third baseman, had played 18 games at third base prior to first pitch on Saturday. In 140 innings at third, Muncy has been league average defensively (0 DRS). Last season, Turner was below league average by most advanced metrics (-5.5 UZR).

It appears that the torch is being passed when it comes to third base in LA.

