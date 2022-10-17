Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts

Dodger Fans point the finger at Manager Dave Roberts on the loss to San Diego

Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season. 

And after an early exit in the playoffs, we asked our followers, "What do you put this loss on?" and the answer was clear. 

It's obvious Dodger fans have had enough of Roberts as manager, and this has been the case for several years, but this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. 

Many fans had a different reason for falling short this postseason. 

Yes, you could be right, Fatima. All of the above is a solid choice. 

Robert's inability to manage critical situations and his failure to win with the type of talent he is provided is displeasing. Many other fans shared their thoughts on the seven-year manager, and they did not hold back. 

Three World Series appearances, one World Series title, and many times being favored but falling short. Unacceptable and blasphemous for the type of money spent and the prospects we've given up to build this team. 

Will there be changes, or will it be more of the same for the Boys in Blue? 

