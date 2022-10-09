The game of baseball has had a ton of greats come and go. And with these greats comes in honoring them properly; the Cy Young award is named to the best pitcher in each league, named after the great Cy Young. The best offensive player of the year receives the Hank Aaron award. And the rookie of the year award is named after the great Jackie Robinson.

Even broadcasters are honored with an award called the Ford C. Frick Award. Frick was the former national league president and commissioner of baseball. He was also a broadcaster for a brief moment. The award is given to a broadcaster for “major contributions to baseball.”

And because Frick wasn’t known for his broadcasting, there is a shift that could take place in regards to renaming the award after Dodgers legend Jaime Jarrín. Los Angeles Times Bill Shaikin shares Jarrin’s thoughts on the matter, and Jaime thinks it should be named after another LA legend.

“I think the recognition should be to Vin,” Jarrín said…

“He was the best,” Jarrín said. “He knew baseball very well. He had the talent to paint with words. Nobody else like him. I think most of my colleagues accept that.

“He was the best of the best. No question about it.”

Renaming the broadcast award after Vin Scully would be fitting and is the best way to honor his legacy.

However, it isn’t that easy. Shaikin spoke with Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch, and even though he is president, it’s not up to him to change the name. It is up to Hall’s board of directors.

Scully is an icon; his name will live forever in Los Angeles lore and throughout the world of sports.

Whether it’s Scully or Jarrín, the board must change it to either one of these men who shaped the game of baseball throughout many households.