Major league players cannot use their respective clubs’ training facilities nor coaching staff due to the MLB lockout. Meaning, players rehabilitating from injuries must find other means in order to successfully recover. That includes Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.

May posted a video last week on social media of himself throwing off of flat ground.

May underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last spring after injuring his elbow on May 5th in Milwaukee. He was cleared to start throwing again on November 1st.

Even if May could work out at Camelback Ranch or Chavez Ravine, there still wouldn’t be a clear timeline for his return.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya thinks May will be back on the mound for the Dodgers sometime in the second half of the 2022 season.

“The Dodgers seem to be positioning themselves to have a young wave of pitching ready in the second half of next season, headlined by Pepiot and Dustin May, who is coming off Tommy John surgery.”

Dodgers insider David Vassegh got a little more precise with his prediction in a January episode of AM570’s Dodger Talk.

“I guess [an] optimistic return date for Dustin May would probably be sometime in August. From what I understand, and the conjecture I’ve heard, it wouldn’t be coming into the rotation, Maybe as an opener, but more so as a reliever as he works his way back from Tommy John.”

The Dodgers are notoriously careful with young arms recovering from surgery. LA slowly and methodically built up Julio Úrias and Walker Buehler after their respective surgeries.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see May coming out of the bullpen or used as a starter in 2022.

Regardless of his role, Dodgers fans are excited to see the talented May pitching again for LA.