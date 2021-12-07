Dodgers: Dustin May’s Tommy John Rehab Affected by MLB Lockout

While the fight between the league and players union continues in the public eye, the lockout is delaying more than just next season. Players on MLB 40-man rosters lost access to privileges, like recovery experts, that come with being employed by a major-league team. For the Dodgers and right-handed pitcher Dustin May, it means he will continue his rehabilitation from Tommy John away from Camelback Ranch.

The 24-year-old, who had the surgery in May 2021, just recently resumed throwing a baseball after a six-month hiatus. He'd been exercising at the Dodgers' Arizona spring training complex, but until a new collective bargaining agreement can be reached, the facility will be closed.

Notably, many locked-out big leaguers have changed their social media avatar to a generic image, Dustin May included.

The 6’6″ flamethrower played a key role for the Dodgers in 2020, helping LA to its first world championship since 1988. In 2021, May made just 5 starts before blowing out his elbow in Milwaukee. Over those 5 starts, he allowed only 7 earned runs in 23 innings pitched (2.74 ERA).

At the time, losing May was big but, with the offseason acquisition of 2020's Cy Young winner, it didn't seem insurmountable. Then, more and more of his teammates fell to injury and his absence became magnified as the Dodgers had to rely on dozens of bullpen games throughout the season. While his return wasn’t expected until after the 2022 All-Star break, this delay will only serve to push it back further.