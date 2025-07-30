Dodgers Earn Brutal Grade for $182 Million Signing
Fox Sports graded the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason signing of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell a "C-".
The Dodgers signed the southpaw to a five-year contract in the offseason, and he has made just two starts for the club so far this season. He landed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on April 6, and the Dodgers moved him to the 60-day on May 17.
Snell is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has played two games and allowed one run through 8.2 innings. He also played one game with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and one game in the Arizona Complex League. He allowed one run across five innings across the two starts.
More news: Dodgers Targeting Impact Bat as Trade Deadline Nears, Says Insider
In his two MLB starts this season, he threw nine innings and allowed two runs. The Dodgers have obviously not gotten a worthwhile return for their investment, and will hope Snell can return to the rotation soon to finally provide them some starting pitching depth.
The Dodgers have had pitchers out nearly all season — at one point having 15 on the IL at the same time — and Snell's return will bring the Dodgers' rotation to almost full strength.
Snell's return will be a massive boost for the Dodgers, who are slowly slipping in the NL West. The Padres have clawed themselves to four games back after trailing by twice as many games at the beginning of the month.
More news: Dodgers Linked to $4.175 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder at Trade Deadline
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.