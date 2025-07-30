Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Earn Brutal Grade for $182 Million Signing

Aaron Coloma

Apr 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Fox Sports graded the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason signing of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell a "C-".

The Dodgers signed the southpaw to a five-year contract in the offseason, and he has made just two starts for the club so far this season. He landed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on April 6, and the Dodgers moved him to the 60-day on May 17.

Snell is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has played two games and allowed one run through 8.2 innings. He also played one game with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and one game in the Arizona Complex League. He allowed one run across five innings across the two starts.

In his two MLB starts this season, he threw nine innings and allowed two runs. The Dodgers have obviously not gotten a worthwhile return for their investment, and will hope Snell can return to the rotation soon to finally provide them some starting pitching depth.

The Dodgers have had pitchers out nearly all season — at one point having 15 on the IL at the same time — and Snell's return will bring the Dodgers' rotation to almost full strength.

Snell's return will be a massive boost for the Dodgers, who are slowly slipping in the NL West. The Padres have clawed themselves to four games back after trailing by twice as many games at the beginning of the month.

