Dodgers Expected to Call Up Pitcher From Triple-A, Indicating Big Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up right-hander Bobby Miller from Triple-A. The move is somewhat expected as the Dodgers used eight different pitchers in Friday night's victory over the New York Mets.
Miller will provide a reinforcements to an overworked bullpen. Dodgers relievers have pitched the most innings out of any bullpen in the league with 224.2 total. The second closest is the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen which has totaled 209.1 on the season.
Therefore, the Dodgers could use a fresh arm like Miller, who is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 1.49 WHIP across 35 innings pitched with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.
Miller made one start for the Dodgers earlier this year, but it was ugly as he gave up six earned runs in three innings. The hope is that the right-hander bounces back in Saturday's performance against the Mets, especially given the Dodgers' depleted pitching staff.
The Dodgers are in the midst of playing 19 games in the next 20 days, so the team needs every player to perform at the highest level.
