Dodgers Expressed Interest in All-Star Closer as Trade Deadline Nears: Report
With the MLB trade deadline only a few days away, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be among the most active teams. The Dodgers desperately need to make a trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and will likely trade for an elite arm.
The Dodgers have been linked to White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, and while that is still very much in play, there was another pitcher for whom L.A. would have loved to trade for, Oakland Atheltic's Mason Miller.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Dodgers were in play for Miller before being placed on the 15-day IL with a finger injury.
"Before Mason Miller was placed on the Injured List with a broken left hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams to express interest in the Oakland Athletics’ star closer, according to major-league sources," said Murray.
"The price for Miller, 25, was described by one source as “egregious.” The expectation before the injury was that Miller would stay in Oakland and the injury seemingly ensures that he will not be traded before the July 30 deadline."
Miller was placed on the 15-day IL a few days ago with a broken pinky in his left hand. The 25-year-old has had a career year in his second major league year. In 34 games this season, Miller has recorded a 1-1 record with a 2.21 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and a 0.84 WHIP in 40.2 innings.
Because of his spectacular performance, he earned his first-ever All-Star game in 2024 and produced the hardest-thrown pitch in All-Star Game history, a 103.6 mph heater he unleashed on Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Trea Turner.
Miller was likely to stay in Oakland prior to the injury, and now it is close to 100 percent that he will remain in the Bay Area.