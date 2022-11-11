Skip to main content

Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson

As expected, the former Dodgers gets a qualifying offer.

Thursday marks the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their own free agents. The Dodgers had three players who conceivably could have received the $19.65 one-year offer entering the day and, according to reports, pitcher Tyler Anderson did end up getting the offer.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was among the first to report.

Anderson is expected to decline the offer and test the free agent market in earnest after coming off a career season where he went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA while earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

The Angels and Red Sox are among teams rumored to have shown early interest in the free agent left-hander, but the Dodgers have also said that he remains high on their list of players they're looking to bring back for 2023. 

Whether that's on the $19.65 million QO deal or on a new, multi-year contract remains to be seen. But more than likely the 32-year-old will be seeking the security of a three or four deal.

Tyler AndersonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19231662_168396005_lowres
