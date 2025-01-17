Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Posts Cryptic Messages on Social Media
Based on his latest social media posts, free agent Jack Flaherty is like many baseball fans watching and waiting for Roki Sasaki to make a final decision. The starting pitcher posted two gifs on X, formerly known as Twitter, which seemingly expressed his emotions surrounding the latest Sasaki update.
The first gif is self-explanatory. A man stares at his watch, in the same way many people are staring at their screens anxious for Sasaki to sign. Flaherty remains on the market, but is expected to ink a deal once Sasaki is signed.
Flaherty also made a second post, which was more ambiguous. The gif was of Michael Jordan looking surprised as he looked down at his screen. There could be many interpretations of this post, so it's up to the reader to decide.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are the final suitors in the Sasaki sweepstakes. There is speculation that if the Dodgers don't land Sasaki, the team would be more than willing to bring back Flaherty.
The right-hander is likely anxious for Sasaki to make a decision, given he's been on the market longer than expected. As a result, it's been recently reported Flaherty is open to a short-term deal with high average annual value and opt-outs.
When the Dodgers signed Blake Snell less than a month after the World Series, it was clear there would be no space for either Flaherty of Walker Buehler in the rotation especially because the team was also linked to Sasaki.
Now, less than a month before spring training opens, Flaherty has the opportunity to reunite with his former team, but only if Sasaki snubs the Dodgers.
Sasaki has until Thursday to sign with a team, when his posting window closes. However, his decision is expected to come at any moment. The Toronto Blue Jays recently acquired international bonus pool money, which is significant because it means their offer to Sasaki will be higher.