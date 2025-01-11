Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Reveals Where He Wants to Play Next Season

"There is only one spot we will come back to"#Dodgers free agent Joe Kelly tells @alyshadelvalle on the @BleedLosPodcast his intentions to play in LA in 2025@BBisntBoring @bradfo @SnavelyCody6



WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:https://t.co/T53af5NRw0 pic.twitter.com/5KY2jAxXGH