Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Reveals Where He Wants to Play Next Season
Throughout the offseason, most of the news surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers has been about Japanese free agent starting pitcher Roki Sasaki and adding relievers.
However, there is one reliever who wants to stay in Los Angeles for 2025.
Fan favorite Joe Kelly recently appeared at an autograph signing in Southern California and was interviewed by Alysha Del Valle of the Bleed Los Podcast. Kelly set the record straight for where he wants to play next season.
"Oh yeah, of course," Kelly said when Del Valle asked if he wanted to stay in L.A. "I would blame it on my shoulder if I had to play anywhere else so I wouldn't play."
“I am content all around," he added. "We have a good relationship. Like I said, once I am healthy, it’s kinda like Clayton (Kershaw's) deal, there is only one spot we will come back to. It’s either that or you know, if my body doesn’t heel as well as it wants to, then you never know. So we’ll see.”
Kelly fought to stay healthy throughout the 2024 season, appearing in just 35 games and pitching 32 innings for the Dodgers as recurring shoulder issues limited his availability.
The most significant setback was a right posterior strain that sidelined him for roughly two and a half months.
He later spent nearly three weeks on the injured list due to shoulder soreness and was ultimately unavailable for the Dodgers’ playoff run after tweaking his shoulder during a simulated game in early October, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Over the last five seasons, Kelly has landed on the injured list 10 times, dealing with a mix of arm-related issues — such as shoulder problems, elbow inflammation, and a nerve issue in his bicep — and other injuries like groin and hamstring strains.
This season’s 60-day IL stint for a shoulder strain was his longest yet, but the sheer volume of injuries raises serious concerns about his durability as he approaches his age-37 season.
Kelly joined the Dodgers in 2019, posting a 4.56 ERA in 55 appearances and struggling in the postseason with a 23.14 ERA. He bounced back in 2020, delivering a 2.45 ERA in five playoff appearances and helping the Dodgers secure their first World Series title since 1988.
After signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and recording a 6.08 ERA that season, Kelly returned to the Dodgers at the 2023 trade deadline, impressing with a 1.74 ERA in 11 appearances.