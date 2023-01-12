Dodgers: FanFest Finally Returning to Dodger Stadium for 2023

After three long years of waiting, FanFest is returning to Dodger Stadium in February. The last time the event was held, Mookie Betts was still a Red Sock and the Dodgers still hadn't won a World Series since 1988.

More details are set to come, but as of now, we know a date. Put February 4th in your calendars. Dodgers beat reporter Bill Plunkett shared the news on Twitter late on Wednesday night.

At the last event in 2020, the topic of the Astros' cheating scandal was a huge focal point for players and media. However, not so long after FanFest, baseball shut down as covid brought a screeching halt to life as we knew it.

Covid concerns meant fans were unable to celebrate a World Series title together at FanFest 2021 and the MLB lockout stole away any FanFest possibilities for 2022.

February 4th is also an anniversary of sorts for the Dodgers. Next month on the 4th will mark the three year anniversary of the first iteration of the Mookie Betts and David Price trade from Boston. That version of the deal ultimately fell apart after the Red Sox nixed part of the proposed three-team trade that would have netted Brusdar Graterol to Boston.

So, useless trivia there.

Details for this year's FanFest will eventually drop here at dodgers.com so keep an eye out.