Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS

Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble.

Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers.

On the opposite end, starter Tony Gonsolin was squeezed big time.

LA's lineup has already expressed frustration with some of the calls behind the plate. Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have both outwardly disagreed with some calls. But for now, they can't do much about it.

Fans have shared their displeasure, too.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, it's still early in the game. But they'll need to start putting some good at-bats together and stretch their zones out a little more than they expected if they want a chance at winning this huge Game 3.

Cat Man Chased

The Padres got to Gonsolin and chased him from the game early. The 2022 All-Star recorded only 4 outs while still allowing just one run.

For the second night in a row, it has not been a well-executed game by Los Angeles.

More to come.