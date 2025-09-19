Dodgers Fans React to Clayton Kershaw Retirement Announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of the 2025 season, ending an illustrious 18-season career.
Kershaw has spent all 18 of his big league seasons with the Dodgers, who drafted him No. 7 overall in 2006 out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, and has won everything during his time with LA. The southpaw won the NL MVP award in 2014, won the 2020 World Series and only missed out on 2024 due to injury, took home three Cy Young awards and a Gold Glove and made 11 All-Star Games throughout his career.
The 37-year-old holds several active MLB records, such as win percentage (.698), ERA (2.54), shutouts (15) and ERA+ (154).
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Clayton Kershaw Retirement Announcement
Kershaw is set to make his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. The starter had touched on a potential retirement all season before Thursday.
"I think not letting an injury be the reason I stop, I think that's probably the main thing," behind his decision to re-sign with the Dodgers for another season," Kershaw said to AM570's David Vassegh in May. "I don't want (my decision to retire) to be because I didn't rehab an injury well."
"Look, if I get out there and get shelled and I'm not any good anymore and just the time is the time, then that's one thing," he added. "If another hitter gets the best of me, that's one thing. But I'm not going to let myself do it to myself."
More news: Dodgers Provide Unfortunate Will Smith Injury Update as Postseason Nears
Kershaw has made 20 starts this season after bouncing back from a bone spur and torn meniscus in the offseason, and has been an important part of the Dodgers' rotation in 2025. He has a 3.53 ERA through 102 innings, and has struck out 71 batters, which pushed him past the 3,000 strikeouts mark against the White Sox in July.
Fans have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.