Dodgers Fans React to Incredible KPop Demon Hunters Parody Video: The Daja Boys
If you are a fan of the K-Pop Demon Hunter movie on Netflix, Dodgers Nation has put a fun twist on the popular film.
Dodgers Nation's Robert Butler III and Annika Lin co-created "The Daja Boys". In this parody, Dodgers fan favorites Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández are featured as a new version of the movie's "Saja Boys".
The "Saja Boys" are the villians of the movie and the demons that the K-Pop girl groip HUNTR/X is trying to take down. One of the boy bands' most popular songs is called "Soda Pop".
This parody transforms the Dodgers' trio into the "Daja Boys" as they sing their own version of "Soda Pop". Additionally, the parody includes highlights of iconic moments from recent Dodgers seasons.
Check out the hilarious parody on YouTube now:
Here is how Dodgers' fans who have already watched the parody reacted to the new project.
And here are more fan reactions directly from the video on YouTube.
"I lost it when I saw Mookie . Thank you for the laugh. I just wish we could see their kids reaction when they see this," @alaDepecheMode wrote.
"This is the first time seeing Shohei in skinny jeans. That ain't right," @George-f8h wrote.
"This is why AI was created LMAOOO. I love this!!" @hellotheredoge wrote.
"Showed my 13 year old daughter- she’s a big K-Pop and K-drama fan due to all the guys, she LOVED this and is sharing it around to all her friends…" @MTVGenXWatcherfan wrote.
"Play this at Daja Staduim would be lite," @Asubie wrote.
"This was so well done! This put a much needed smile on my face," @gimpyhapa wrote.
"who here thinks we need a Daja Stadium t-shirt? I think the players should def see this....it brightened our moods/souls......might lift their spirits too!" @losanjealous310 wrote.
"What alternate world are we living in we have Dodgers and Saja Boys together, Yessa," @Localguy808 wrote.
