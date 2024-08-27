Dodgers Fans React to Jason Heyward's Decision to Join Hated AL Rivals
The news of Jason Heyward's reported agreement with the Houston Astros for the remainder of the 2024 season hit harder than usual.
Few American League teams have done more to get under the collective skin of the Dodgers' fan base than the Astros, who were found to have cheated in 2017 when they beat the Dodgers in a seven-game World Series.
Few platoon players have done more to endear themselves to the Dodgers' clubhouse and fan base than Heyward. His actions in the community spoke louder than his bat; Heyward slashed .208/.289/.393 in a 2024 season limited by injuries before he was designated for assignment last Thursday.
Tuesday, according to multiple reports, the Astros reached agreement with Heyward.
Dodger fans expressed mixed reactions on social media Tuesday.