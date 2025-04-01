Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Fans React to Longtime Rival Jurickson Profar Receiving Massive Suspension

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts at bat in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts at bat in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar has some bad blood with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An April dispute last season about a pitch he thought was a little too far inside featured an exchange of words with catcher Will Smith and a bench-clearing scrum. A stare-down with fans on the Padres' way to losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS capped off a drama-filled season.

After just four games on his new ball club, the Atlanta Braves, Profar tested positive for hCG — a banned substance in MLB — and will be suspended for 80 games.

Dodgers fans were quick to take a victory lap — and defend Will Smith — after the Profar news surfaced on social media.

Profar's Braves are getting set for a three-game series against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Profar, however, won't be in the lineup as he serves a suspension.

