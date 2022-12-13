Skip to main content

Dodgers: Fans React to Magic Johnson's Message in Photo with Former LA Favorites

Dodgers owner and NBA legend Magic Johnson bumped into some Dodger champions while on vacation.

There has been a ton of movement in this year's offseason, some big names have found new homes, and teams are doing all they can to improve their squads for the 2023 season. While the Dodgers and 29 other teams are doing all the dirty work, the players are either on their offseason grind or vacationing after a grueling 162-game season. 

Laker legend and Dodger owner Magic Johnson surprised us yesterday with a photo he posted on Twitter showing us who we ran into on vacation in Maui. 

That's right, fan favorite Justin Turner and 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager. 

Now, it's unsure whether J.T. and Seager were vacationing together, but what a nice coincidence that they ran into Magic. 

Turner is currently a free agent after the club declined his $16 million option for the 2023 season a month ago. 

However, the 63-year-old may have hinted a J.T. and L.A. reunion by the caption of his tweet stating, "Look who Cookie and I ran into in Maui! World Series MVP and former Dodger Corey Seager, and our Dodgers Captain Justin Turner." 

Of course, people were buzzing about it in the comments section. 

Seager left the Dodgers last offseason, signing a 10-year $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. 

The 28-year-old had a down year compared to his 2021 season. In his first year in Texas, Seager slashed .245/.317/.455 with a .772 OPS and participated in his third All-Star game of his career. 

Regardless of what really happened behind the scenes, it's nice to see J.T. and Seager remain so close and a couple of L.A. champions embrace for a photo. 

