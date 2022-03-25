Skip to main content
Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Vargas' Massive Home Run

Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Vargas' Massive Home Run

Miguel Vargas hit a massive home run on Wednesday that got fans out of their seats.

Miguel Vargas hit a massive home run on Wednesday that got fans out of their seats.

The Dodgers have plenty of talent in the organization and that extends beyond the major league club. Earlier this offseason, the The Athletic's Keith Law named the Dodgers farm system as the best in the business.

Fans got a look at some of that impressive minor league talent on Wednesday. Infield prospect Miguel Vargas hammered a ball in a Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians. LA's number five prospect crush job nearly cleared the stadium on the fly. 

The Dodgers twitter feed captured Vargas' mammoth blast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Cuban outfield prospect posted a .906 OPS in 120 games last season between High-A and Double-A. He clubbed 23 home runs and also stole 11 bases. Power-speed combination infielders are quite the commodity. Vargas might be just that for the Dodgers one day.

For now, he's a name to keep an eye on who owns one of the best highlights of spring training thus far. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17901602
News

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts Calls His Shot

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_17939208
News

Dodgers Cut Players from Roster for MLB Spring Training

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_16936381
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Decision to DFA Matt Beaty

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17953801
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Names Opening Day Starter

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17949840 (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Spring Training At-Bat

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17955082
News

MLB Finalizes Rule Changes for 2022 Regular Season & Beyond

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Designate Matt Beaty for Assignment; Officially Sign Hanser Alberto

By Staff WriterMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17949762
News

Dodgers and Trea Turner Avoid Arbitration with Lucrative One-Year Deal

By Staff WriterMar 24, 2022