Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Vargas' Massive Home Run

The Dodgers have plenty of talent in the organization and that extends beyond the major league club. Earlier this offseason, the The Athletic's Keith Law named the Dodgers farm system as the best in the business.

Fans got a look at some of that impressive minor league talent on Wednesday. Infield prospect Miguel Vargas hammered a ball in a Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians. LA's number five prospect crush job nearly cleared the stadium on the fly.

The Dodgers twitter feed captured Vargas' mammoth blast.

The Cuban outfield prospect posted a .906 OPS in 120 games last season between High-A and Double-A. He clubbed 23 home runs and also stole 11 bases. Power-speed combination infielders are quite the commodity. Vargas might be just that for the Dodgers one day.

For now, he's a name to keep an eye on who owns one of the best highlights of spring training thus far.