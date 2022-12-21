Dodgers: Fans React to the Justin Turner News

It seemed inevitable that Justin Turner would find a new home for the 2023 season. It wasn't always pretty, but Turner quickly found his home with the Dodgers to be one of the best moves of his career.

During his nine year stint with the organization, Turner reached the All-Star game his only two times of his career while also hoisting a World Series championship in 2020. The veteran now finds his new home with the Boston Red Sox and will surely become a crowd favorite once again.

The end of an era for Dodgers baseball leaves with Turner causing a depressing uproar from the fans. It's clear the impact Turner had with his fans runs deeper than baseball.

Some fans seem to be taking it way harder than others. Arguably too hard.

Turner's numbers didn't pop out during the 2022 season, but the affection shown in the clubhouse and from the fans shows how big of a person he truly was for the team. One that will be hard to replicate moving forward.

Whether you were coming off a high or on an extreme low for the Dodgers, one thing always remained certain. The love for Turner will never go away.

The Dodgers off-season has not looked great and losing Turner becomes the latest development leaving fans wondering what the next move will be. With plenty of money for Andrew Friedman to work with, it's hard to imagine the team is done making moves.

However, with Turner officially gone it's becoming more clear that the organization as a whole is going in a completely new direction.