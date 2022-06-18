Dodgers Fans React To Yet Another Extra-Innings Loss

For the last several seasons, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball. The lineup is as deep as any and the pitching staff, even when top shelf names struggle, still manages to get the job done one way or the other. It seems like the Dodgers excel in every facet of the game, except winning games in extra-innings.

Since the 2021 season began, the Dodgers are 6-18 in extra-inning games. Whether it's bad luck or a small sample size, or both, it's still an alarming stat for a perennial World Series contender.

Dodgers fans got another reminder of the team's struggles in extras on Friday night. LA trailed Cleveland 2-1 in the bottom of the tenth and failed to plate the tying run. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Justin Turner went strike out-ground out-strike out to top of a "L" for the Dodgers.

Fans were none too pleased.

One fan had an out-of-the-box idea for how the Dodgers could've scored since Trea Turner was the one placed on second.

They also might just be in a deep slump.