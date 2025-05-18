Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Fans Reacts to Shocking Chris Taylor Roster Move

Aaron Coloma

May 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor (3) scores a run in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Chris Taylor for assignment Sunday morning.

Taylor has struggled for the Dodgers in 2025, slashing .200/.200/.257 with two RBIs and an OPS of .457 through 35 at bats. Taylor has been with the Dodgers since 2016, when he came from the Seattle Mariners for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee. He played 1,007 games with the Dodgers, and received All-Star honors in the 2021 season. Taylor has 790 hits in Dodger blue, swatting 30 home runs with 108 RBIs with a slash line of .250/.330/.431.

With second baseman Tommy Edman soon to return from an ankle injury which landed him on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, the Dodgers needed to make room on their roster.

Taylor's designation for assignment comes just four days after long-time Dodgers catcher and fan-favorite Austin Barnes suffered the same fate Wednesday. Both Taylor and Barnes were the longest tenured Dodgers position players at the time they were DFA'd.

The Dodgers are sending a clear message with these two moves: that their priority is to win games above anything else.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their appreciation for Chris Taylor and what he has done for the organization.

