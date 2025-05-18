Dodgers Fans Reacts to Shocking Chris Taylor Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Chris Taylor for assignment Sunday morning.
Taylor has struggled for the Dodgers in 2025, slashing .200/.200/.257 with two RBIs and an OPS of .457 through 35 at bats. Taylor has been with the Dodgers since 2016, when he came from the Seattle Mariners for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee. He played 1,007 games with the Dodgers, and received All-Star honors in the 2021 season. Taylor has 790 hits in Dodger blue, swatting 30 home runs with 108 RBIs with a slash line of .250/.330/.431.
With second baseman Tommy Edman soon to return from an ankle injury which landed him on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, the Dodgers needed to make room on their roster.
Taylor's designation for assignment comes just four days after long-time Dodgers catcher and fan-favorite Austin Barnes suffered the same fate Wednesday. Both Taylor and Barnes were the longest tenured Dodgers position players at the time they were DFA'd.
The Dodgers are sending a clear message with these two moves: that their priority is to win games above anything else.
Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their appreciation for Chris Taylor and what he has done for the organization.
