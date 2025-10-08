Dodgers Fans Receive Clear Message From Mookie Betts Before NLDS Game 3
The Dodgers have the opportunity to continue their perfect postseason as they host the Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Wednesday night.
LA hasn't lost a game yet this postseason, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in two games in the Wild Card round and stealing both road games in Philadelphia to start the NLDS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series have won that series nearly 89 percent of the time. Additionally, road teams who won both Game 1 and Game 2 of the Division Series in its current format have won 16 of 18 times, including 12 sweeps.
Statistics are no guarantee, however, as all the Dodgers' focus is on earning a home win on Wednesday so that they can advance to the Championship Series for the second straight year.
Shortstop Mookie Betts hopes the Dodgers set the tone early in their first home game of the series.
"It's very important," Betts told reporters. "We know that they're here. They got on the plane with full intentions of going back for a Game 5. We know, we understand that. We know what's in their locker room. We know what they're capable of. So, we've got to come out ready to go. We've got to be able to withstand the punches that they're going to throw and be able to throw some back. But by no means is it going to be easy. We just have to make sure we just play good, clean baseball."
After spending time in Philadelphia in front of what he considers one of the toughest road baseball environments, Betts issued a challenge for Dodgers fans on Wednesday night.
"We've got to bring it. Those guys definitely did. It was loud. My ears were ringing a couple times. A really good atmosphere to play baseball in. Really fun. You really felt the love for the Phillies. You felt the love for the city," Betts said. "So I expect Dodger Nation to come and show the love for us as a team and us as a city. So I'm expecting it to be really loud."
