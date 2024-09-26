Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela Abruptly Exits Broadcast Booth: Report
Fernando Valenzuela, the legendary Dodgers pitcher who became a beloved broadcaster, has reportedly stepped away from the team’s Spanish-language broadcast booth indefinitely, according to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.
Plunkett mention the news on Wednesday ahead of the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers declined to give a reason for Valenzuela’s absence. According to Plunkett, Valenzuela is not likely to return for the playoff broadcasts.
Valenzuela’s career took off in 1981 when he delivered one of MLB's most remarkable rookie seasons, igniting the city of Los Angeles with “Fernandomania.” That year, Valenzuela achieved something no one else had done before—winning both the National League Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season.
His success on the mound didn’t end there.
Valenzuela was instrumental in leading the Dodgers to a World Series victory in 1981, defeating the New York Yankees in six games. His performances during that season secured his status as a Dodgers legend and cemented his legacy not only in Los Angeles but in baseball history as a whole.
Valenzuela finished his career with a record of 173-153 and a 3.54 earned run average across 453 games (424 starts).
While he spent the majority of his career with the Dodgers, Valenzuela also pitched for the Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres, and Cardinals.
Even after retiring, Valenzuela’s impact continued to resonate with fans. In 2001, the Dodgers honored him with a bobblehead as part of their "Dodger Greats" series, alongside icons like Tommy Lasorda and Kirk Gibson. The bobblehead celebration coincided with the 20th anniversary of “Fernandomania,” reminding everyone just how significant Valenzuela’s contributions to the Dodgers have been.
In Aug. 2023, the Dodgers took it a step further by retiring Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey during a three-day "Fernandomania" weekend at Dodger Stadium. This made him only the 12th player in the team’s history to have his number retired. In addition to this honor, Valenzuela was also inducted into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor, making him the 14th member of this prestigious group.
While Valenzuela’s absence from broadcasting is notable, his impact on the Dodgers remains.
Walter O’Malley’s recent inclusion in the Ring of Honor may have grown the club to 15 members, but Valenzuela’s place is cemented. Whether as a pitcher, a broadcaster, or a fan favorite, his influence on the Dodgers and the city of Los Angeles remains strong, continuing to inspire fans long after his playing days ended.