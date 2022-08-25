Skip to main content
Dodgers: Five Time All-Star Pushed Mookie Betts from Good to Great in Boston

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was the driving force in Mookie Betts' transformation from everyday player to AL MVP.

Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz typically gets most of the credit when it comes to nurturing Mookie Betts early in his career. Ortiz deserves his roses, but it was really another prolific Boston designated hitter who transformed Mookie Betts from top prospect to AL MVP. J.D. Martinez was instrumental in propelling Betts to new heights in the batter's box.

In a recent article, Martinez explained that as soon as he signed with the Red Sox in February 2018, the organization pushed him to help Betts refine his offensive game (quotes via The Athletic's Chad Jennings).

“They pretty much assigned me Mookie Betts. They called me into the office and said, ‘This is your project.’ I said, ‘Damn, alright.’”

Martinez explained how Mookie's swing mechanics were "unorthodox", and how he tirelessly helped Betts become a better hitter. 

After punching their ticket to the ALCS in 2018, Mookie praised Martinez for all of the help.

“It’s been huge (having Martinez). He’s been kind of mentoring me every step of the way with just how to play the game, how to go about each day. To have him here in the lineup and everything else is huge.”

Boston manager Alex Cora recalled how they organization knew Betts had plenty of potential, but needed someone to get him to the next level.

“Just to maximize his talent.I thought from what I saw the year before and listening to (Astros pitching coach) Brent Strom going over Mookie scouting report-wise, I was like, ‘There’s more. There’s more there.’ Yeah, he’s a great player, but there’s more. And just talking to J.D., (we said), ‘Just help him out.’”

The results speak for themselves. Betts is now a two-time World Series champion, a league MVP, four-time Silver slugger, six-time All-Star, and is always a threat in each and every at-bat.

