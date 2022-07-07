Dodgers: Former All-Star Heads to the IL for Unknown Amount of Time

The Dodgers have had their share of injuries to some pretty influential players this year. Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler, and Mookie Betts are just a few that have missed a good amount of time so far. But the recent injury to Chris Taylor may be the most impactful.

Over the weekend, Taylor fouled a ball off of his foot and had to come out of the game. Monday, after missing just one game, the Dodgers had him back in the outfield trying to work through the injury. Ultimately, the decision proved to be a mistake and CT, once again, had to come out of the game due to that foot issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, a CT scan revealed a small fracture. Today, the Dodgers officially placed Taylor on the injured list.

“Not what I was hoping, obviously. Definitely a surprise to me, but it showed a small fracture there and it’s going to be a little longer than initially expected.”

Losing the utility man likely means Jake Lamb and Gavin Lux will get more time in the outfield, even though both of them are left-handed hitters. Trayce Thompson should also get more opportunities with him out.

Along with Taylor going on the IL, the Dodgers also optioned Ryan Pepiot just one day after his start. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated Zach McKinstry and Caleb Ferguson from the injured list. Ferguson will be available out of the bullpen.

Unfortunately, for Taylor and the Dodgers, any sort of broken bone will require a good chunk of time away from the field. To lose such a versatile guy on defense is definitely going to take a toll on the team.